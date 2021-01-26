After a long eight months of waiting, Riverdale season 5 arrived on television last Wednesday, January 20. Fans are not only excited by its chapters, but by the time jump that its plot will present.

In the first episode, the series showed shocking moments for the viewers. The Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa) break up After the confession about the kiss with Betty was one of the scenes that started this new cycle.

Riverdale 5×02 Trailer

What will happen in Riverdale 5, chapter 2?

Riverdale 5×02 is titled Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders . The official synopsis tells us the following: “The investigation of Betty and Jughead takes an unexpected turn after receiving a call from Bret; Archie is forced to make a decision when the person responsible for his father’s death needs his help. “

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date

The new episode will arrive on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 8:00 pm via The CW. In Latin America, the broadcast will be through Warner Channel.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 2 Air Schedule on Warner Channel

Compared to the premiere, which was broadcast simultaneously with the United States, Latin American fans will be able to see the delivery at these times according to their countries:

Mexico: 8.30 pm

Peru: 12.00 am

Argentina: 12.20 am

Chile: 12.20 am

Colombia: 12.20 am

What will Riverdale season 5 be about?

The season begins with the characters’ last days as high school students. From an epic prom to a bittersweet ceremony, fans anticipate emotional goodbyes leading up to college. The fiction will also take us through a seven-year time jump, with which we will see the Riverdale boys as adults and wanting to solve their past problems.