The adventures of Archie Andrews and his friends are coming to an end. As reported by The CW, “Riverdale” will end with its season 7, which is scheduled for 2023. At the moment, the channel has not announced how many episodes the story will close with.

According to The CW, the seventh season will again be a series with a cut in the middle of its chapters, which means that it should start sometime next American winter.

Currently, “Riverdale” broadcasts its season 6, the same one that began in November 2021. This cycle will include 16 episodes and will end on May 29.

YOU CAN SEE: Stan Lee’s Peruvian Wonder Woman for DC: learn more about the Cusco heroine

The sixth season of Riverdale will have a crossover with Sabrina Spellman. Photo: The CW

This is the last production to be canceled by the aforementioned network after the same was done with “Legends of tomorrow”, “Batwoman”, “Naomi”, “Legacies”, “Dynasty”, “Charmed”, “Roswell New Mexico ”, “In the dark” and “4400″.

“I’m a big believer in giving shows that have had a long run a proper sendoff. We had a long conversation withCine y Series LRRoberto Aguirre-Sacasa and he’s delighted with the decision,” Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, told Deadline. “We are going to treat the program as it deserves. He’s been an iconic pop culture star and we want to make sure he gets off TV well,” he added.

YOU CAN SEE: “El Zorro” and the story of Sergeant García: war veteran, his prodigious voice and more

“Riverdale” stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones.