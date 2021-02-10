Riverdale season 5 continues to cause a sensation among fans. The series finally reached the small screen after several delays due to the pandemic. For this new installment, Archie Andrews and his other companions will continue their adventures on the road to adulthood.

Here are the details about the launch of the popular series. Check the trailer, air time, characters and everything you need to know about the premiere of chapter 4 of the fifth part of the show.

What time does episode 4 of Riverdale 5 premiere?

Chapter 4 of Riverdale 5 will arrive on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 through The CW channel. The episode will be available starting at 8:00 pm US time. In the case of Peru and other Latin American countries, the fiction will be broadcast via Warner Channel starting at 12.20 am on Thursday 11 of the same month .

Mexico: 11.20 pm

Peru: 12.20 am (Thursday, February 11, 2021)

United States: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 2.20 am (Thursday, February 11, 2021)

Chile: 2.20 am (Thursday, February 11, 2021)

Colombia: 12.20 am (Thursday, February 11, 2021)

Riverdale 5 – trailer

What will Riverdale season 5 be about?

The season begins with the characters’ last days as high school students. From an epic prom to a bittersweet ceremony, fans anticipate emotional goodbyes leading up to college. The fiction will also take us through a seven-year time jump, with which we will see the Riverdale boys as adults and wanting to solve their past problems.