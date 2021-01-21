Shortly after the premiere of Riverdale season 5, which will be the last for fiction, fans comment on social networks about the fate of the characters who already say goodbye to school and begin their adult lives.

On this occasion, we will not only see the long-awaited school dance, but a jump in time already announced by the production. This plot modification will take us seven years after leaving high school and we will see how the members of Riverdale seek to solve the problems that dragged from adolescence.

The Balance in Riverdale season 5

Months ago, the show’s creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, confirmed that instead of seeing Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead heading to college, the viewer will be transferred to the future.

“For me, high school was better, so with all of our characters, on the way to different schools, my instinct has been to take a time jump,” he explained.

What will happen to the characters in Riverdale 5 with the time jump?

The actor KJ Apa revealed that Archie will return from the military , in which he enlisted after graduating from high school, to be with his peers.

As to Veronica, will marry, although not with Archie, but with Chad Gekko , a “controlling and jealous husband who works on Wall Street,” Deadline shared.

On the other hand, Toni Topaz will be pregnant . Actress Vanessa Morgan revealed on Instagram that her pregnancy was written for Riverdale 5.

Premiere of season 5 of Riverdale in Peru and Latin America

Riverdale season 5 premieres on January 20, 2021 at 8:00 pm US time via The CW. As for Latin America, these are the broadcast times to watch on Warner Channel:

Mexico: 8.30 pm

Peru 12.20 am

Argentina 12.20 am

Chile 12.20 am

Colombia 12.20 am

Riverdale 5 Photo: Warner Channel