The former president of Cs returns to the Region for a day of Cajamar and criticizes “Pedro Sánchez and his band” for the dismissal of the director of the CNI
Albert Rivera had the fate of the Region in his hands in 2019 and decided to keep it in the hands of the Popular Party, despite the fact that the PSOE had won the elections after more than 30 years and had an absolute majority with his party, Ciudadanos. The former orange leader, retired from politics, returned to Murcia yesterday to participate in the conference
#Rivera #predicts #19J #consolidate #hegemony #centerright
Leave a Reply