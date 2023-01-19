January 19, 1973

Negative suspension of Telegraphs. “The suspension of the telegraph service on Sundays directly harms the most needy classes,” said the administrator of the local office, Carlos Jiménez, who added that this is because other means of fast communication such as the telephone are not within their reach. He reported that he has received countless complaints from users, due to emergencies such as deaths or illnesses of relatives who are far away.

They bury victims in the Andes. Chili. Volunteers from the Andean relief corps, including a Catholic priest, began the Christian mission of burying the 29 victims of the Uruguayan military plane crash that occurred on October 13 last. The work will be carried out over 4,000 meters high in the Andes mountain range and, as has been established, in Argentine territory. There is an agreement between the two countries so that Chilean helicopters and citizens of this country can fulfill the mission entrusted by the relatives of the victims and the Uruguayan government without problem.

Celebration for teacher Maura Estrada. Professor Maura Estrada Mora, director of the Niños Héroes School in this city, celebrated her age anniversary, being honored by a group of collaborators and friends. The joyous meeting took place at the residence of Mr. Ángel Fierro and his wife, Aurelia de Fierro, who were assisted in attending to those present by their daughter, Angélica. In the morning, parents and students also organized a small celebration for him.

January 19, 1998

Bad and expensive roads. In recent months, attention has been drawn to the disastrous conditions in which the Coastal highway is located, as well as the section of the International, between San Miguel and El Carrizo, where both federal and state authorities have neglected the maintenance that must be carried out . Discord, almost reaching confrontation, spread at the end of last year between the fractions of the State Congress, due to the budgetary approval to acquire a credit that will be used to rescue the Costera.

Rivera made cardinal.

Vatican. Already thinking of his possible successor, Pope John Paul II appointed 22 new cardinals, including six archbishops from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the United States and Mexico. The pope announced the appointments during his usual popular blessing from the window of his chambers and said the prelates will be formally elevated on February 21. Among the new cardinals is Norberto Rivera Carrera, archbishop of Mexico City. Once the cardinals are consecrated, the 77-year-old Pope will have named 106 of the 123 princes of the Church who will eventually be able to vote for whoever succeeds him.

We recommend you read:

Cardinals must be under 80 years of age to participate in the election of a pontiff, according to the rules of the Catholic Church. The consistory of elevation of the archbishops will be the seventh in the pontifical reign of John Paul II, which has been going on for almost 20 years. Apart from voting in the election of the popes, the cardinals assist and advise the reigning pontiff in the management of the church and hold high positions in the Vatican. In total they will add up to 168. In Mexico this news was welcomed.