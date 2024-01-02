Gianni Rivera loses against Milan: his memorabilia will remain in the San Siro museum

Gianni Rivera has lost his case against Milan: his memorabilia of the former captain and Rossoneri legend will remain on display at the San Siro museum. The Court of Cassation, as reported by Il Giorno, decided after the former Devil's number 10 had claimed possession of a bust, a t-shirt and images and objects from his career with the Devil. Gianni Rivera had also requested compensation for damages “for the abusive use of his image”.

While Rivera was found in favor at first instance with Milan sentenced to a fine of 200,000 euros, the sentence was overturned on appeal. We then reached the Supreme Court, where the sentence was confirmed in favor of the Rossoneri club. According to the judges, the exhibition of Rivera's memorabilia is not exploited for other sources of profit, it has an educational purpose and the ticket price of 7 euros is not excessive and in line with the offer of the entire museum. Those memorabilia have a cultural purpose, that is “to make the fans relive the glory of the champions of the past”, without considering the educational purposes, “given that the younger ones do not know the majority of those champions from direct experience, and therefore the exhibition serves to let him know them indirectly.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

