The game that River Plate won this Wednesday against Independiente Santa Fe, with only eleven players available, two debutants and Enzo Pérez as a goalkeeper, not only made history for Argentine football, but also blew up the rating.

With the fans at home due to the pandemic, but above all the curiosity of all football fans about how things would turn out for Marcelo Gallardo’s decimated team, the meeting had peaks of more than 21 points.

All this, through the ESPN cable signal, which throughout the game beat the leaders of broadcast television.

In this way, both ShowMatch and Masterchef Celebrity, the flagships of El Trece and Telefé, respectively, they had to resign themselves to competing for second place.

Real Time Rating followed the minute by minute of the fight for the ignition during the night, which ended with River as the big winner.

During the ninety minutes of play, ESPN did not drop below 19 points, with peaks of 21 in the final moments. Only during halftime did he give up the leadership, since it fell to 14, although as soon as the game restarted it rose again.

For its part, the best moment of ShowMatch, in its reality format of La Academia, only raised its numbers to 12.5, remaining in a comfortable third place.

Marcelo Tinelli’s program, which started with a hard message against Daniel Gollán, whom he described as “prosecuted minister”, he could not against the two programs broadcast by Telefe.

Doctor Miracle, the Turkish soap opera, reached 17.6 at its peak. Although it was not enough to reach the levels of ESPN, it took the strip in air channels.

Then it was the turn of Masterchef Celebrity, which suffered a loss of audience at the beginning, which coincided with the end of the game. Moreover, once the broadcast of the duel for Copa Libertadores ended, he went from measuring 18.4 to 21.3.

Alejandro Fantino, who hosted the ESPN program that followed the match recounted by Mariano Closs and commented on by Diego Latorre, highlighted that River-Independiente Santa Fe registered, in terms of rating, “World Cup numbers”.

