After a high-level 2022, showing his entire repertoire in terms of his vision of the game with assists, impossible passes and a privileged punch, the Colombian midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero announced that he will not continue at River Plate for this 2023, so in Núñez they are already looking for a replacement.
Martín Demichelis, brand new coach of the first team, dreamed of Manuel Lanzini’s return at first, he asked for another ex like “Pity” Martínez, but in the face of both refusals he already knows that he will surely have to look for a drinkable option in Argentine football. so a name has already appeared.
It’s about the Paraguayan Ramon Sosawho arrives from the military in Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata where he was one of the figures of the team that “Pipo” Gorosito led at that time, scoring six goals and making the difference with his ability in speed.
The pass of the 23-year-old boy is in conflict because the club from La Plata has not yet paid a dollar to Olimpia from Paraguay and his representative, Daniel Campos, is studying the possibilities of getting him out of there in order to give him a more promising future.
Another institution that asked for Sosa in this pass market was Independiente, but before the appearance of the “Millionaire”, the Avellaneda club would run behind in the dispute. It will be defined in the next few hours.
