On June 6, the arrival of Marcelo Gallardo to River was seven years old, who arrived with the only experience of having directed in Uruguay (being champion with Nacional), without thinking that he would become the most winning coach in the history of the Millionaire.
The future of “Muñeco” is on hold, since his contract ends in December, precisely at the same time that Rodolfo D’Onofrio’s term ends. The leadership wants to leave, leaving River in good hands, For this reason the renewal of Gallardo is already being planned, to whom they will offer a contract where he will impose the conditions and decide how long he wants to be, as reported by journalist Gustavo Yarroch.
River is currently in the United States to start the preseason, and there is already talk that One of the main conditions that Gallardo would put for its continuity is to have a competitive team, as we remember that the club suffered a lot due to the absence of renowned players, in addition to the fact that many others left.
The relationship between the coach and the leadership is so good that surely this renewal will be carried out without problems, in addition to the fact that the president of River has mentioned on several occasions Gallardo’s desire to continue: “I think Gallardo is going to stay a long time, it’s what I believe and want. I think that Marcelo has a place in River where people love him, love him, have the ability to do everything he is, which is a intensive work. He loves River so much that he is willing to continue working. He has leadership skills and is very intelligent. Until December I will try by all means to make that happen “, declared D’Onofrio in an interview for the sports newspaper Olé,
Although there are still six months until the expiration of his contract, the leadership does not want to let more time pass to renew Marcelo Gallardo, Well, his name has begun to sound very strong in Europe and in the Argentine National Team.
For now, the requests that the coach has asked of the leadership have been fulfilled with the return of Enzo Fernández, but surely there will be more news regarding signings. We will see if the Millionaire fan continues with the privilege of having one of the best coaches in the world.
