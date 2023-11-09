The year 2023 has been irregular for River in every sense. On the one hand, in local soccer, he dominated the first semester to his heart’s content and established himself as champion of the Professional League, playing very attractive soccer, always offensive but also demonstrating the entire hierarchy that his team has, while in the Copa Libertadores he did not achieve get past the round of 16 by losing to Inter Porto Alegre on penalties.
A common denominator of the year is the dominance that it applied over the rest of the teams in the matches at the Monumental Stadium since it accumulated 20 undefeated games, a streak that reached 8 months, and that ended up being cut after the defeat against Huracán by 2 -1 on Date 12 of the League Cup where they are leaders in Group A with 23 points.
Now the last date of this tournament will be against Instituto de Córdoba where it is expected that the team led by Martín Demichelis will already be called up to the next stage. The drawback of this match is that several Roger Waters and the Red Hot Chili Peppers performances will take place at the Mâs Monumental Stadium and this will mean that the playing field will not be in optimal conditions for the practice of this sport.
Faced with this situation, the managers had the plan (or the idea) of taking the match against the Cordoba Gloria to the Único Madre de Ciudades Stadium in Santiago del Estero, but the subscribers shouted to the heavens about this reason and caused the match not to be played. moves to the interior of the country so that it ends up being played at the Libertadores de América Stadium where Independiente is home.
This is a stadium where the Millonario team has already played home on several occasions during the pandemic while the Monumental was in the middle of the renovations that allowed it to be the field with the largest capacity in all of South American soccer.
