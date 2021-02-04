Once the draw for the new Professional League Cup was known, many River fans were surprised to see the fixture. They wondered why the Super will be played again in the Bombonera, as it happened at the beginning of this 2021 for the Diego Maradona Cup, with a 2-2 draw between Miguel Angel Russo’s team and Marcelo Gallardo’s.

Ignacio Villarroel, Secretary of River, in the draw. Photo: Professional League.

The reason? The balls determined it like this, before the eyes of the Secretary General Ignacio Villarroel who attended the draw as a representative of River. No more no less. In this case, luck was left on the side of Boca, which will once again host the most anticipated game by all. It will be on March 14, for the fifth date (interzonal) of the contest. And given the context for coronavirus, without fans.

The last time Millo played home against Xeneize for the domestic championship It was on September 1, 2019. It was the first post-December 9, 2018 game between both teams. And it was 0-0. That day is remembered for the defensive approach of Gustavo Alfaro (the famous game with Soldano of eight), more satisfied than Gallardo for the final result of the meeting. Then, in the international arena, River returned to play a month later in the Monumental against his rival for the first leg of the semis of the Copa Libertadores, with a 2-0 victory with goals from Borré – a penalty – and Nacho Fernández.

River and Binacional, the last game played at the Monumental. Photo: EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Thus, Millo supporters will have to wait until next semester for the Super to return to Núñez. Perhaps, if the pandemic lessens, with their presence. First, because if River and Boca meet in the local Cup that will start shortly, it will be a single match on a neutral court. And second, because for the next national tournament, It is stipulated that they will be 25 dates, with a location that will be surely invested. And the third option, obviously, is that they collide in crosses for Copa Libertadores.