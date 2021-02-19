The renovation is underway. The leadership aligned itself with Marcelo Gallardo and the orders for the Doll reached Núñez. Now, the coach will begin to put together the new River, a task that will not be easy for him, but to which he is already accustomed because more than once he reinvented his team in the almost seven years he has been a coach at the club.

Gallardo receives the reinforcements as the government receives vaccines. He asked for everything and they brought it to him. He demanded and gladly accepted what came as if a large number of doses of Sputnik and AstraZeneca were brought together on a plane.

There is a particularity that stands out among the players who came to River. Except for Jonatan Maidana (35 years old), the other players are bets. The average age (23 years) indicates this. And even counting the caudillo who returned to retire with the red band on his chest, the account is less than 25 years old, one of the lowest numbers when reviewing the other markets of the cycle (that of the summer 2019 in which Jorge Carrascal arrived –With 20-, Robert Rojas -22-, Matías Suárez -30- and Fabrizio Angileri -24- gave an average of 24 years). And if Matko Miljevich (only 19 years old) arrives, the Argentinos Junior midfielder for whom River is negotiating, the calculation will be lower.

That there is so much talk about future projection generates enthusiasm in Núñez. There are many who begin to think that there may be Gallardo for a while. Even beyond December of this year, at which time his contract ends and Rodolfo D’Onofrio will leave the presidency.

Just as Gallardo once thought that his squad needed experience and between two passing markets Enzo Pérez, Javier Pinola, Ignacio Scocco, Germán Lux arrived (winter 2017 in which other younger players also arrived: Nicolás De La Cruz, Rafael Borré and Marcelo Saracchi) and Franco Armani and Lucas Pratto (in the summer of 2018, in which Juanfer Quintero and Bruno Zuculini also arrived) now the bet went through freshness to the squad.

At the beginning of 2020, the average age was close to 30 years old and it just dropped a bit after the quarantine with the inclusion of several juveniles whom the Doll wants to take little by little, such as the cases of Benjamin Rollheiser, Federico Girotti, Lucas Beltrán, Santiago Simón and Tomás Castro Ponce, who are between 18 and 21 years old and will continue in the squad. And with the games of Ignacio Scocco (35), first, and Lucas Pratto (32), later.

Anyway, maintaining experienced players is key for Gallardo. That is why he opened the doors for Maidana to reinforce a key area since the defensive area is the one that has been generating the most problems for the team. He also has Pinola (he turns 38 on the 24th of this month). For the bow there are Armani (34), Bologna (39) and Lux ​​(38); in midfield, Enzo Pérez (he turns 35 on Monday) and Ponzio (39). For the sides, Milton Casco (32). And in the attack, Matías Suárez (32). Of course not all are starters, but having great people outside gives strength to the squad. And with the rest of the youngest, among those who are, the youth who joined and the reinforcements that arrived, a balance will be sought.

Another question that Gallardo is looking for with the arrival of this amount of reinforcements is to mold them so that when the time comes to make the leap to be starters they are prepared. He will try to make Alex Vigo the Montiel of the future when Gonzalo emigrates to Europe. And that Palavecino and Fontana affirm themselves in case De La Cruz and Borré leave in June, despite the fact that Sebastián Driussi and some other high-caliber player may turn around in the middle of the year.

And another of the things, not minor, to which the Doll bets is to reactivate the internal competition of the campus. In addition to the departures of Scocco and Pratto, the sales of Quintero, Martínez Quarta, Santiago Sosa and Nacho Fernández also occurred in the last six months. Therefore, the coach re-balanced the roster so that there are at least two players per position.

The arrival of three defenders (two of them central markers) reinforces the idea that River has to become stronger so that what happened to Estudiantes last Sunday does not continue to happen to him, who lost due to a stopped ball and for not scoring well yet. having numerical superiority in both goals. And the midfielders who arrived are Gallardo style. Players who play with the ball at the foot and in the passing circuit and who can also give a hand in recovery. And, above all, both the defenders, as the midfielders, and Agustín Fontana in the attack, can adapt to the different schemes that the Doll uses, either the 4-3-3 or the 5-3-2 or 3-3 -2-2 that he used in recent times.

In short, this passing market, with a history and several young bets, can be a turning point so that in the not too distant future Gallardo can enjoy a team with amenities and give River the leap in quality that he always wants.

