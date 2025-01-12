



He Seville remains immersed in the search for players who will increase the level of the squad while also managing future departures from the team that allow the arrival of these new names, as has happened with Rubén Vargas, the first winter reinforcement of the red and white team, who He will be presented on Tuesday as a new Sevilla player after having already added some minutes against Valencia last Saturday in the tie of the 19th league matchday.

One of those on the list of possible exits is again Gonzalo Montiel. The Argentina international has been being scouted by teams seeking to acquire his services and from his country of origin they do not stop publishing information regarding what he could leave in the current winter market, with River Plate being the one that has come closest to that premise. Of course, Sevilla is asking for five million euros for him and River’s intention is to get close to that amount to close the deal.

It is remembered in that same sense that a Montiel who in his day defended the River shirt, proclaiming himself champion of the Copa Libertadores, was already defending the Argentine jersey, and years later became the Argentine who, through a decisive penalty, returned the World Cup. to the team led by Messi.

In this way, as reported The Uncheck, River Plate He is willing to increase his bet on Montiel and the operation is getting closer to materializing every day, although his signing for the South American team is by no means sealed, which is getting closer to the financial demands that come from Nervión. What is being reduced is the distance that exists in a dialogue that promises to continue in the coming days with Montiel, who was a substitute last Saturday to the detriment of Juanlu who started for the first time this season from the right side, something that shows the García Pimienta’s zero confidence in the Argentine international.