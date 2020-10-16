Santos Borré (25 years old) was one more of those investments that Atlético made in unknown players who never get to wear red and white. The Colombian forward signed for the colchoneros in the summer of 2015 from Deportivo Cali in his country and they left him on loan there that season. In June 2016 he joined the Simeone squad, but he did not convince the coaching staff and he went on loan again, this time to Villarreal. That campaign in Castellón played 30 games between all competitions, scoring four goals and giving two assists.

At the end of that course, River was interested in the coffee grower and Atlético transferred him to the Argentine club. In these three years with ‘Los Millonarios’, Borré has played 103 games between all competitions, scoring 36 goals and giving 13 passes on goal. The rojiblancos did not want to get rid of him definitively and decided to sell only half of their rights, keeping the other 50%. The objective was to make a profit from a possible subsequent sale, or be able to recover the player for seven million euros, which is the price that was set at the time of the transaction.

In fact, during the time that Borré has been playing with the ‘millionaires’, has sounded on several occasions as a possible reinforcement of Atlético. This same summer that possibility was rumored and even it was even speculated that the rojiblancos would acquire it to do business, paying those seven million for, later, sell it to a third club for a higher amount, getting an immediate benefit, something very useful in these times of economic crisis that we are experiencing because of the coronavirus.

Precisely to avoid this situation, River Plate wants to increase its participation in player rights. And it is that the Argentine television network ‘TNT Sports’ ensures that the ‘millionaires’ they want to buy another 25% of the player’s chip, thus having three-quarters of the Colombian’s economic rights. In this way, They would no longer have to agree with the mattresses on the future of the player. For it, would disburse 3.5 million euros (half the purchase price set for Atlético) and would renew it, increasing its clause. Later, you could decide on your own if you are interested in selling to another club (obtaining 75% of the amount paid by the buyer) or prefer to keep you in their ranks.