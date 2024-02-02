River vs Vélez: where to watch the game on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction for the League Cup

While it is about to close the signings of Rodrigo Villagra, central midfielder, and Agustín Sant'Anna, right back, River Plate, which has only incorporated Nicolás Fonseca so far, did not have a good debut in the Professional League Cup 2024, against Argentinos Juniors at the Monumental, with a 1-1 lead, but was able to recover during the week against Barracas Central, beating them 2-0.
Now River Plate, Martín Demichelis' team, must receive on date 3 of the League Cup Velez Sarsfield, who tied one and lost the remaining match. We review the news and possible alignments.
In which stadium is River vs Vélez played?
Date: Sunday February 4
Location: Núñez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: More Monumental
Schedule: 19.15 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 18.15 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 17.15 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 16.15 in Mexico and 23.15 in Spain.
Referee: Facundo Tello
How can you watch River vs Vélez?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
More news about the Argentine League
What is the latest news from River?
The coach's idea is that the two new reinforcements, Villagra and Sant'Anna, quickly make themselves available and can add their first minutes soon. They aim to appear against Vélez or Excursionistas, for the Argentine Cup. Demichelis could repeat the XI that beat Barracas.
What is the latest news from Vélez?
Coach “Fortinero” Gustavo Quinteros had no injuries or suspensions in the defeat against Independiente, where although he could not score, he was satisfied with the performance, so he could repeat the XI.
Possible alignments
River: Franco Armani Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Díaz and Enzo Diaz; Ignacio Fernández, Nicolás Fonseca, Rodrigo Aliendro, Franco Mastantuono and Esequiel Barco; Miguel Borja.
Vélez: Marchiori; Jara, Mammana, V. Gómez, E. Gómez; Florentín, Cáseres, Aquino; Pellegrini, Romero, Lobato.