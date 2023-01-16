After the 2-0 victory against Millonarios de Colombia in Miami, River Plate coach Martín Demichelis and his coaching staff continue to work on setting up the “Millonario” squad, before heading back to Buenos Aires to face the season 2023 officially.
This Tuesday, January 17, the Núñez club will face against Vasco da Gama Brazilian, so below we tell you everything you need to know for this clash.
After two intense weeks in the US, there are several players who continue to work differently: Paulo Díaz, Elías López, David Martínez, Nicolás De La Cruz and Matías Suárez. Demichelis hopes to be able to count on them for the start of the official competition.
The Brazilian team has already had official activity in 2023, according to the site flash score: It was for the Carioca Championship, with a 0-0 draw against Madureira. In recent days, Argentine Luca Orellano, from Vélez Sarsfield, has joined the club
Town: Orlando, United States.
Stadium: Explore Stadium.
Date: Tuesday January 17
Schedule: 20:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 19:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 18:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: to confirm
The meeting can only be seen live through the STAR+ streaming platform.
River: Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera, Jonatan Maidana, Leandro González Pírez, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez; José Paradela, Ignacio Fernández, Franco Alfonso; Pablo Solari and Miguel Borja.
Vasco da Gama: halls; Rodrigo, Pimentel, Zé Vitor and Paulo Victor; Matheus Barbosa, Galarza and Juninho; Paixão, Erick and Ze Santos.
The “Millionaire” will prevail with Ignacio Fernández as the top figure, leading the team to constantly attack in the rival field, enabling Solari and Borja. It will be 2-0, with goals from both forwards.
