Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demands are always high and that is why they are currently hit by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also out of the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, in which it is in second position in Zone A , after beating Boca in the Superclásico. We review the previous workshops.
In which stadium is River-Talleres played?
Date: Sunday, October 8
Location: Núñez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: More Monumental
Hours: 4:45 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 3:45 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 2:45 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Hernán Mastrángelo
How can you see the River-Talleres?
TV channel: TNT Sports or ESPN Premium, to be confirmed (in any case, with the Soccer PACK contracted)
Stream online:, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from River?
River will return to practice this Wednesday after resting after the victory in the Superclásico against Boca and Demichelis would maintain the base: those who are in doubt are Nacho Fernández, Enzo Pérez and Milton Casco, due to various physical problems.
What is the latest news from Talleres?
Javier Gandolfi had no injuries or suspensions after the classic against Belgrano, so he is thinking about repeating the XI that took to the field at the Mario Alberto Kempes.
Possible formations
River: Armani; Herrera, P. Díaz, R. Funes Mori, Casco or Enzo Díaz; Enzo Pérez, Lanzini; Nacho Fernández or Aliendro, De la Cruz, Barco; Rondon.
Workshops: Herrera; Benavídez, Catalán, Suárez, Portillo; Ortegoza, Villagra; Vallejo, Garro, Sosa; and Depietri
Forecast
Ramón Sosa will have a great game and score a double for the surprise victory of Talleres, 2 to 1 (Barco).
