We all knew that at some point it was going to happen, due to the big difference it had been making over its rivals, but now it’s official: Martín Demichelis’s River Plate is the new Argentine soccer champion, taking the 2023 Professional League by winning by score of 3-1 to Estudiantes de La Plata, for date 25 of the domestic league.
Now it will be his turn to return to current at the local level but for the Argentine Cup, where he will meet the LPF escort and one of the two who managed to fight for the championship, Talleres de Córdoba, for the round of 16 of the federal tournament. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is the River-Talleres played?
Date: Thursday, July 20
Location: Mendoza, Argentina
Stadium: Malvinas Argentinas
Hours: 10:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, 9:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 8:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: Fernando Rapallini
How can you see the River-Workshops?
In Argentina, the match between River and Talleres can be seen on TyC Sports. To get it, you will need to have the cable. You can also download the app in both the Android Store and the App Store for iOS.
What are the latest River news?
The Millionaire of Martín Demichelis, brand new LPF champion, could present several changes and bet on a mix to give rest to those who have been playing continuously. Players like Andrés Herrera, Emanuel Mammana, Matías Kranevitter, Agustín Palavecino, Pablo Solari and Miguel Borja could be part of the game from the start.
What are the latest news from Talleres?
The “T”, which beat Huracán 1-0 in the previous day of the LPF, did not have any injuries in that clash, although it will not be able to count on its striker Michael Santos, who continues to recover from a tear. Except for the Uruguayan and Girotti, all are available.
possible formations
River: Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera, Emanuel Mammana, Paulo Díaz and Enzo Díaz; Matías Kranevitter, Agustín Palavecino, Rodrigo Aliendro, Esequiel Barco; Pablo Solari and Miguel Borja.
Workshops: Herrera; Benavidez, Catalan, Palacios and Portillo; Ortegoza and Villagra; Valoyes, Garro and Depietri; Busts.
Forecast
After 1 to 1 in the 90′, they will go to penalties and Talleres will give the note by eliminating River.
