River Plate and San Lorenzo face today at the Monumental stadium in a decisive classic for the future of both in the Professional Soccer League Cup, which began the three-date countdown to the knockout phase.

The meeting in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Núñez, valid for the eleventh day of Zone 1, will begin at 6:00 p.m., with refereeing by Fernando Echenique and broadcast by Fox Sports Premium.

River is an escort three points behind the leader Colón de Santa Fe (21) and San Lorenzo temporarily occupies fourth place on goal difference with 15 points.

The “Millionaire” is aware that a victory will leave him one step away from fulfilling the first objective in the LPF Cup and for that reason his technical director Marcelo Gallardo will have the best footballers available, without speculating with the demanding schedule of matches that it’s coming.

Gallardo has only one change in mind (Lucas Beltrán for Milton Casco) in relation to the team that debuted in the Copa Libertadores with a draw against Fluminense from Brazil, last Thursday.

San Lorenzo will not have the center forward Franco Di Santo – the Dabove era goalscorer (7) -, who will remain out of the team for the third consecutive game due to a muscle strain.

The last antecedent in the Monumental was favorable for the visit: 1-0, goal by Adolfo Gaich, on December 9, 2019, the day that River celebrated the first anniversary of the final of the Copa Libertadores won against Boca Juniors in Madrid.

Probable formations:

River Plate: Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Paulo Díaz, Héctor Martínez and Fabrizio Angileri; Matías Palavecino, Enzo Pérez and Nicolás De la Cruz; Lucas Beltrán, Rafael Santos Borré and Julián Álvarez. DT: Marcelo Gallardo.

San Lorenzo: Sebastián Torrico; Gino Peruzzi, Alejandro Donatti, Diego Braghieri and Gabriel Rojas; Jalil Elías, Diego Rodríguez and Juan Ramírez; Oscar Romero; Ángel Romero and Nicolás Fernández. DT: Diego Dabove.

Referee: Fernando Echenique.

Stadium: River Plate.

Start time: 18:00.

TV: Fox Sports Premium.