The quarterfinals of the 2023 Professional League Cup were played in Argentine soccer, and the two semifinals were defined, and therefore the four teams classified for the stage prior to the final.
This time, unlike last year, The crossings are being in a neutral stage. In case of equality in the 90 minutes, they will go directly to penalties, as happened with one of these two qualifiers: Central Rosary beat Racing in that way after 2 to 2 in the 90 minutes, while River He avoided that suffering by agonizingly beating Belgrano, 2 to 1 in Córdoba, with a goal from Facundo Colidio. We review the previous one.
In which stadium does River’s Rosario Central play?
Date: Saturday December 9
Location: Cordoba Argentina
Stadium: Mario Alberto Kempes
Schedule: 22:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 21:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 20:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru
Referee: To confirm
How can you watch River vs Rosario Central?
TV channel: TNT Sports-ESPN Premium (with the contracted Soccer PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from River?
Martín Demichelis, coach “Millonario”, continues to have doubts on the right side. Santiago Simón, who played against Belgrano, is not quite convincing and now whoever occupies that place will have to mark the best rival player, the Colombian Jaminton Campaz.
The alternative is for Andrés Herrera to enter, the only leading scorer on that side that the team has, but who was never able to establish himself as a starter on the team. Finally, the other option is for Paulo Díaz to move to that position, who has just done so there in the Chilean national team. For that, Ramiro Funes Mori should enter behind.
What is the latest news from Rosario Central?
The day after the duel with Racing, some Rosario Central players had digestive problems. However, mass poisoning in Salta was denied, as had been stated, and the team is expected to train normally starting this Tuesday at the Arroyo Seco facility. The coach has the chance to repeat the starting lineup from the first round of the playoffs, so the same eleven will surely take to the field.
Possible alignments
River: Armani; Simón o Herrera, González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz; Enzo Pérez, Aliendro, Nacho Fernández, De La Cruz, Barco and Rondón
Central Rosary: Broun; Martínez, Mallo, Quintana and Sández; Ortiz and Toledo; O’Connor, Malcorra and Campaz; Martinez Dupuy
Forecast
River will suffer a lot because Central will play a good match, but they will beat it 1 to 0, with a goal from Paulo Díaz.
