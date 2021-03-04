Racing Club, champion of the 2018/19 Super League, and River Plate, winner of the 2019 Argentine Cup, meet today in the framework of the Argentine Super Cup final which will be played at the Madre de Cities stadium in the province of Santiago del Estero and with the presence of President Alberto Fernandez.

The match begins at 10:10 p.m. with the arbitration of Darío Herrera, who will be accompanied by the assistants Diego Bonfá and Ezequiel Brailovsky, while Hernán Mastrángelo and Gisela Trucco will be the four referee and the fifth referee, respectively, while the television will be in charge of the cable signal TNT Sports.

President Alberto Fernández will leave inaugurated the Unique Mother of Cities Stadium in Santiago, the scene of the Super Cup final, accompanied by Governor Gerardo Zamora, and authorities from the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

Nicolás De la Cruz, River midfielder, will start tonight against Racing for the Argentine Super Cup. Photo: Fernando De la Orden.

On the 26th of this month, the first international match between Argentina and Uruguay will be played at that stadium, for the fifth date of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Racing agreed to this match for having been crowned the winner of the 2018/19 Super League, with Eduardo Chacho Coudet on the substitute bench, while the Millionaires they got their place after the consecration in the Copa Argentina 2019, after 3-0 against Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero and with Marcelo Gallardo as coach.

The team currently led by coach Juan Antonio Pizzi, who will have the chance to get his first star in Racing, is in eleventh position in Zone A with two units, after a defeat (3-0 against Banfield in the debut) and two draws (2-2 with Aldosivi and 0-0 against Estudiantes de La Plata).

Juan Antonio Pizzi, new coach of Racing Club de Avellaneda. Photo: EFE.

River Plate, meanwhile, is in third place in Zone A with six units, after a defeat (2-1 against Estudiantes in the debut) and two consecutive wins (3-0 against Rosario Central and 1-0 in front of Platense).

Today’s final will be the fourth in the framework of the Argentine Super Cup that River plays with Marcelo Gallardo on the substitute bench., with 1-0 losses to Huracán in 2014 and 3-0 to Lanús in 2016, while they were crowned champions against Boca Juniors in 2018 after a 2-0 win in Mendoza.

The coach Marcelo Gallardo is obliged to make a variation with respect to the starting eleven that beat the “Squid” last date: the youth David Martínez would enter for the injured Javier Pinola (fracture of the right forearm).

Marcelo Gallardo and Chilean defender Paulo Díaz. Photo: Marcelo Carroll.

Probable formations

Racing Club: Gabriel Arias; Fabricio Domínguez, Leonardo Sigali, Joaquín Novillo and Lorenzo Melgarejo; Nery Domínguez; Matías Rojas, Leonel Miranda and Tomás Chancalay; Enzo Copetti and Nicolás Reniero. DT: Juan Antonio Pizzi.

River plate: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Paulo Díaz, Robert Rojas, David Martínez, Fabrizio Angileri; Nicolás De La Cruz, Enzo Pérez, Jorge Carrascal; Matías Suárez and Rafael Santos Borré. DT: Marcelo Gallardo.

Referee: Darío Herrera.

Stadium: Mother of Cities (Santiago del Estero).

TV: TNT Sports.

Time: 22:10.