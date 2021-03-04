Celebrate River. One more time. He is champion of the Argentine Super Cup. It is the twelfth title of Marcelo Gallardo, protagonist of the most successful cycle in the club’s history. The 67th star in Núñez. And he does it in one night with a pure goal, disarming Racing in a handful of minutes, a big rival of tiny actuality, with a coach who in four games is looking askance at the starting gate. It was not competitive the Academy. There were no equivalences. And the millionaires They laughed again, sang, shouted “give him champion”, to show all their superiority.

Except at startup. But the dominance of Racing lasted a few minutes. Then, Matías Rojas shook from middle distance and Franco Armani covered with effort. He had come out to press the Academy aboard the 4-1-3-2, with Enzo Copetti and Nicolás Reniero active and with the steering wheels pushing. It was an illusion that vanished when River began to handle the ball. And the result of the first half was sung.

Rafael Santos Borré celebrates River 1-0. (Juano Tesone)

Marcelo Gallardo made a smart move. He located Milton Casco, who usually works as a left back, on the right side. The entrerriano did not overflow; on the contrary, he played inside and found spaces for Nicolás De La Cruz to wreak havoc behind the back of the three blue and white midfielders and in front of Nery Domínguez. On the left, the tandem formed by Fabricio Angileri and Jorge Carrascal was unstoppable for Fabricio Domínguez. The Uruguayan is “8”, not “4” and Rojas did not collaborate in the setback. Under this juncture, he had a bad time.

River followed the Gabriel Arias area. There was a very clear one, a counterattack that was born in a recovery by Angileri, a pass from Suárez and a shot from De La Cruz that the naturalized Chilean goalkeeper blocked at the near post.

And the goal was from a stopped ball. A corner from the Uruguayan that Rafael Santos Borré, Racing’s black beast, connected with his head, escaping from the mark of Nery Domínguez. A fair marker, according to the performance of each other.

After all, the Academy he could never weave lines of passes, there were no partnerships. He relied too much on the vigor of Copetti, a physical striker, who holds the ball well, unloads and has power. His attack partner, on the other hand, shows an indifference difficult to understand. He didn’t seem to understand that he was playing a final. The recurring pitch formula had no explanation either. Why did you choose players with a good foot in the middle if the idea was to feed the attackers long?

Despite his football deterioration, Racing had two very clear opportunities: a shot from Fabricio Domínguez that Armani covered and a shot from afar by Chancalay that hit the post.

Pizzi moved the bench at dawn of the second half. He left the soulless Reniero and Aníbal Moreno entered. The Catamarca kid was located in the steering wheel area with the mission of building circuits and Racing went from 4-1-3-2 to 4-1-4-1.

River continued with the 3-1-3-3 at the beginning of the match. A versatile scheme, of course, in which the only positional player was Enzo Pérez, who He showed all his ability to hold the medium. The rest had mobility and dynamics, everything that their rival lacked. And he accommodated the middle with the entry of Agustín Palavecino instead of Carrascal to draw a 3-1-4-2. And while River strengthened the center circle, Pizzi bet on two 36-year-old players: Cvitanich and Ignacio Piatti. And Darío was fouled on the play that led to the second goal. Herrera did not charge it. And Julián Alvarez – Santos Borré’s replacement – finished the game on the counterattack.

From that moment on, the goals fell. One behind the other. De La Cruz, after a great pressure on Moreno in the middle; de Miranda against, who desperate to avoid the definition of Suárez beat his own goalkeeper and the Cordoba, after a pass from Alvarez, which found the defense split.

In a lavish stadium, Armani had its own VIP box: the area that Racing never set foot in the complement. River won the Super Cup, he returned to celebrate and show that he is the best.

SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO. SPECIAL DELIVERY