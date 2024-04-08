River played its last home game in the League Cup against Rosario Central and was left with three very important points for qualification to the quarter finals which will be defined on the last date before the Institute in Córdoba.
The team of Martin Demichelis He is firm in all his competitions and will now have to play his second date of the Copa Libertadores against Nacional de Montevideo in the Mas Monumental Stadium.
Both teams come to this match having won in their debut of this edition by 2 to 0, Millonario did so against Deportivo Táchira and Nacional against Libertad of Paraguay.
This Thursday they will face each other starting at 9:00 p.m. in a match that will undoubtedly be a spectacle.
Date: Thursday April 11
Location: Núñez, Buenos Aires
Stadium: More Monumental
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 2:00 a.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, 5:00 p.m. in Mexico
River vs Nacional will be totally under the arbitration decisions of a Chilean delegation. The person in charge of dispensing justice in this meeting will be Cristian Garay, he assistant 1 be Claudio Urrutia; he Assistant 2: Miguel Rocha; and the fourth referee: Francisco Gilabert. Juan Lara will be on the VAR and Carlos Poblete will be on the AVAR.
TV channel: Fox Sports
Stream online: Star +, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
More news about River
In professionalism, River and Nacional of Uruguay they faced each other in 42 opportunities, the Millionaire is up in this history for seven victories. In total, Núñez's team won 20 times, they tied 9 times, and the Dean was victorious on the other 13 occasions.
RIVER: Armani; Herrera, González Pirez, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz; Aliendro, Fonseca; Colidio, Fernández, Solari; Borja
NATIONAL: Mejia; Lozano, Romero, Antoni, Báez; Galeano, Pereira, Sanabria, Castro; Bencancourt, Carneiro
