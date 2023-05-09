This Sunday, May 7, a new edition of the Argentine Superclásico was held, where River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, the two biggest teams in the country ‘albiceleste’ and which, luckily, once again had the participation of several Colombian footballers.

In Boca Juniors, the Colombian Sebastián Villa played as a starter, who served as center forward, while in River Plate Miguel Ángel Borja entered the second half, the main protagonist of the game, as he scored an agonizing goal from the penalty spot in the last minutes, with which ‘Las gallinas’ achieved the long-suffering victory against their eternal rival.

By marking the “miraculous” an event occurred that would draw the attention of all the public present and that by its grace would automatically become content for the creators of memes on social networks.

Miguel Ángel Borja celebrating the goal with which River Plate won the superclassic. Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

Miguel Borja kicked the penalty and scored the goal for River Plate, but while celebrating in style, thanking God through a shirt, the Boca Juniors players and the Colombian team began to fight and argue all over the middle of the field.

This striking dispute not only ended in that, butues the players staged once again a ‘pitched battle’ on the field, which was exacerbated by the referee’s bad decisions, according to the Argentine media. All the players of the two teams were protagonists of what was happening, with the exception of Borja, who continued to celebrate his goal with the public until he realized what was happening.

The images for the networks were very funny, because two contrasts were clearly noticeable: the happy Colombian striker celebrating his goal and meanwhile behind him was witnessing complete chaos.



Obviously, the comments of netizens did not wait.

“The glory belongs to God, but the blows are from the River and Boca players”, “Literally Borja thanking God for the goal with River and those behind him punching each other to death”, “Borja celebrating his goal in a thousand ways, while the others to the hands”, are some of the prominent comments that can be seen on all social networks.

Miguel Ángel Borja entered the field from the bench to give his team the victory. Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

We show you some of the best memes left by these events that occurred in the Argentine soccer classic.



Everyone shitting with their fists and kicks after the goal and meanwhile Borja celebrating the goal like this: pic.twitter.com/uSiaYhThiJ — Paralytics Colombia. 🇨🇴 (@ParalyticsCOL) May 7, 2023

After River Plate’s victory, ‘The millionaires’ are first in the Argentine League with 15 games played, 20 goals scored and 37 pointstaking 9 points from the second in the standings, San Lorenzo.

Borja: thank you dad Almighty God for this goal

*River and Boca players in midfield*: pic.twitter.com/mpYTTbeV63 — Nazabalero ⭐⭐⭐ 🇦🇷 (@NazaSabaleroHTT) May 7, 2023

At a press conference Martin Demichelis, Former soccer player, current River Plate coach, he was very happy with the approach he made, and obviously because of the help that Borja gave the team, because it was until the last minute that they got the victory.

“I am not a hypocrite when I say that everyone is going to give us goals and important points, and well, since I saw Miguel train well, have fun, score goals, I put it because we know that he has a great hierarchy,” said Martín for the sports media ‘TNT Argentina .’​

