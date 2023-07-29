Although they had already become champions of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate had to comply with the calendar and for this reason, after traveling to Gigante de Arroyito to play against Rosario Central, they received Racing at the Mas Monumental as a local in the classic , although thinking about the Copa Libertadores de América 2023.
It is that the “Millionaire” of Martín Demichelis is already in the round of 16 of the continental contest, where the draw determined that his rival is Inter Porto Alegrenow commanded by “Chacho” Eduardo Coudet. We review the preview of the first legwhich will be in Argentina.
In which stadium is River-Inter played?
Date: Tuesday August 1
Location: Nunez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: More Monumental
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: To confirm
How can you see River-Inter?
The match in Argentina can be watched through FOX Sports, so you must first have the cable service installed.
More news about the Copa Libertadores
What are the latest River news?
The “Millionaire” will recover Enzo Pérez and Nacho Fernández, experienced footballers who had been dragging different overloads.
What are the latest news from Inter?
The team now commanded by Eduardo Coudet marches tenth in the Brasileirao, according to the site of live results. Experienced reinforcements such as Sergio Rochet, Bruno Henrique and Enner Valencia have arrived.
possible formations
River: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro González Pirez, Robert Rojas, Enzo Díaz; Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Pérez, Nicolás De La Cruz, Nacho Fernández, Esequiel Barco; Lucas Beltran.
Inter: Rocket; Bustos, Mercado, Nico Hernández and Renê; Johnny; Aránguiz, De Pena and Wanderson; Alan Patrick and Valencia.
Forecast
It will be an entertaining tie, 1 to 1.
