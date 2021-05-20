The night of Enzo Pérez and of the entire River was atypical. The outbreak of coronavirus in the squad forced the coach Marcelo Gallardo to make up with the 11 players that were available to him to face the Copa Libertadores match against Independiente Santa Fe. And in that scenario, the one who put on the goalie diver and gloves was the midfielder who had suffered a strain in the elimination against Boca for the Professional League Cup.

Enzo Pérez’s first half under the three sticks at the Monumental was quiet. The local was superior to its rival and after five minutes it was winning 2-0 thanks to the goals of Fabrizio Angileri and Julián Álvarez, so the midfielder – turned into a goalkeeper – did not have much activity in the first quarter of an hour.

Later, with the advantage assured, River fell back on the playing field and Independiente Santa Fe was emboldened in search of the discount. There the best of Enzo Pérez was produced in the arc.

At 26, it was Palacios who tested from outside the area, from afar. He shot from the right and the ball went out. But Enzo Pérez threw himself on his left and deflected the shot to the corner. Later, at the end, he contained a weak shot from Pico.

In what showed a logical lack of profession was in the centers to the area. Enzo Pérez had the order not to go out in shipments to the area. Then the Independiente Santa Fe players waited in the small area for every corner or stopped ball that could fall in the River area. There Maidana appeared to reject each shipment. River’s first half was almost perfect. And Enzo Pérez delivered.