We have already played 24 dates in the Argentine Professional Football League (LPF) in 2023, and although the marathon tournament will only culminate in August with matchday 27, there are teams that are beginning to take shape to win the championship, with a River Plate that marks the way
Martín Demichelis’s River continues to be the only leader of the 2023 Professional League: has 54 points, after the 0-0 draw against San Lorenzo as a visitor, and he is nine ahead of his immediate rival, Talleres, who drew against Unión, and if he does not beat Huracán as a visitor tonight, “Millo” will be champion before playing their match against Estudiantes. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is the River-Estudiantes (LP) played?
Date: Saturday July 15
Location: Nunez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: More Monumental
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 6:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 5:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: Andres Merlos
How can you see the River-Estudiantes (LP)?
In Argentina, the match between River and EDLP can be seen on TNT Sports Premium. To obtain it, you must buy the Soccer Pack.
What are the latest River news?
Demichelis would keep the same protagonists for the third consecutive game for the first time since he was DT of the club.
What is the latest news from Estudiantes (LP)?
Estudiantes will come to the clash after falling 2-1 against Barcelona of Ecuador in the first leg of the South American play-off. He will go out to the Monumental with a mix.
With Zaid Romero and Santiago Núñez missing due to injury, the other modifications would be the entry of Nicolás Fernández at the back for Núñez, Eros Mancuso for Godoy on the right side, Sosa for Benjamín Rollheiser in midfield and Matías Godoy and Mauro Boselli as starters. in attack.
possible formations
River: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz; Ignacio Fernández, Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Pérez, Nicolás De la Cruz, Esequiel Barco; Lucas Beltran. DT: Martin Demichelis.
Students: Mariano Andújar; Eros Mancuso, Luciano Lollo, Juan Cruz Guasone, Nicolás Fernández, Gastón Benedetti or Emmanuel Más; Santiago Ascacibar, Jorge Rodriguez, Jose Sosa; Matias Godoy and Mauro Boselli. DT: Eduardo Dominguez.
Forecast
River will win without problems, it will be 2-0 with goals from Nacho Fernández and Barco.
