🚨 Nicolas Ramirez is the referee appointed by Beligoy to direct the match between River and Colon.

📌 River has never won when he was the referee; 3 losses and 1 draw. It is the only negative history of River with a referee in the ENTIRE history of professionalism. pic.twitter.com/8enHK9R2aq

– Middle River (@MedioRiver) July 3, 2023