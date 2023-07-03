Martín Demichelis’ River continues to be the only leader of the local tournament, with 50 pointsalthough he came from being defeated by Barracas Central, on date 22 of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer: “Guapo” beat him 2 to 1, with goals from Arce and Peinipil (Miguel Borja discounted).
More news from the River World:
Beyond this unexpected fall, the River Plate team led by Martín Demichelis takes nine points from their immediate pursuers, Talleres and San Lorenzo, who accumulate 41 points each. We review the preview of the next confrontation, against Colón.
In which stadium is River-Colón played?
Date: Wednesday, July 5
Location: Nunez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Mas Monumental
Hours: 9:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 7:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Nicolas Ramirez
How can you see the River-Colón?
In Argentina, the match between River and Colón can be seen on ESPN Premium. To obtain it, you must buy the Soccer Pack.
What are the latest River news?
Martín Demichelis was able to rest most of the regular starters vs. Barracas. Many changes and some returns are expected, such as those of Milton Casco, Enzo Pérez and Nacho Fernández.
What is the latest news from Columbus?
“Sabalero” comes from losing at home against Racing, 4-0, which meant a very hard blow for Pipo Gorosito’s men. It is in position 21 of the position table. Rafael Delgado was expelled and will not be able to be present.
possible formations
River Plate: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Día, Enzo Díaz; Nicolás de la Cruz, Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Pérez, Esequiel Barco, Nacho Fernández; Lucas Beltran.
Colon: boy; Garces, Nardelli, Goltz ; Meza, Moreyra, Picco, Teuten; Farías; Benitez, Abila.
Forecast
Although he doesn’t have a chance to become champion on this day, “Millo” will impose conditions and take advantage of the battered Colón. 3-0, with two from Beltrán.
#River #Colón #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #forecast #Professional #League
Leave a Reply