River Plate, with the need to win to strengthen its chances of advancing to the quarterfinals of the domestic tournament, receives this Sunday the pointer Colón de Santa Fe, who does not have, among other casualties, his figure Luis flea Rodríguez, with coronavirus, for the ninth date of the Professional Soccer League Cup.

The match, valid for Zone A led by the people of Santa Fe, is played this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. at the Monumental Stadium, is refereed by Facundo Tello and televised by TNT Sports.

River has 12 units, eight less than Colón (20), but of the last 12 points he played, he barely achieved half, with high points such as the win over Godoy Cruz (6-1), in Mendoza, and three draws, both last zero to zero against Racing and Arsenal to accumulate 222 minutes without goals in favor, a situation that has him in the qualifying zone but with fewer points than desired.

The Millionaire He has a significant loss with the absence of Cordovan striker Matías Suárez, who did not recover from a right knee injury (synovitis) and the promising Federico Girotti is again his replacement, as happened before the Tucuman in the Argentine Cup.

Colón, undefeated in the contest with six wins and two draws, with just two goals against, has the qualification for the quarterfinals close at hand, although his outlook was altered by the accumulation of coronavirus infections in the week prior to be measured with River.

The main casualty of the team Sabalero It will be Luis Rodríguez from Tucumán, who is the standard bearer of the team led by Eduardo Domínguez and also the top scorer with five conquests.

Colón was joined by another case of coronavirus, that of defender Bruno Bianchi and to top it all, as if that were not enough, he lost two important values ​​due to injury, Colombian striker Wilson Morelo (edema in the left knee) and Federico Lértora (tear) .

With a River that arrives with fatigue due to the large number of games played and Colón diminished by the infected and the injuries, the game opens a question about its development and undoubtedly lost the attractiveness it generated a week ago.

On the other hand, there is a particular issue regarding the coaches since Gallardo played six times against teams led tactically by Domínguez (Huracán and Colón) and could never beat him, adding four draws and two setbacks, between domestic tournaments and the Copa Sudamericana.

Regarding the formation of Colón, the replacement of the flea Rodríguez will emerge between Christian Bernardi and Tomás Sandoval, playing with Paolo Goltz as libero and two stoppers, Rafael Delgado and Facundo Garcés, plus a double five made up of Rodrigo Aliendro and Yéiler Goez, while the flying wingers will be Eric Meza and Gonzalo Escobar.

Probable formations:

River Plate:Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Jonatan Maidana, Paulo Díaz and Fabrizio Angileri; Nicolás De La Cruz, Enzo Pérez, Agustín Palavecino and Julián Alvarez; Rafael Santos Borré and Federico Girotti. DT: Marcelo Gallardo.

Colon: Leonardo Burián; Paolo Goltz, Rafael Delgado and Facundo Garcés; Eric Meza, Rodrigo Aliendro, Yéiler Goez, Alexis Castro and Gonzalo Escobar; Facundo Farías and Christian Bernardi or Tomás Sandoval. DT: Eduardo Domínguez.

Referee: Facundo Tello.

Basketball court: River Plate.

Start time: twenty-one.

TV: TNT Sports.