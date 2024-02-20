River Plate closed 2023 with the Champions Trophy against Rosario Central and added one more title to its long history of success. In a year in which Boca Juniors only won one trophy, the Millionaire took a small advantage in search of being the winningest Argentine in history.
How many titles do they have? In total, the team from La Ribera has accumulated 74 championships throughout its history, while those from Núñez have 71 with the most recent one last year. It should be noted that this count also takes into consideration the consecrations achieved by both during the amateur era.
The area in which there is no doubt whatsoever is in the international arena. Boca has 18 titles and River 12. In addition, Xeneize won 6 Copa Libertadores and 3 Intercontinental Cups, while its rival triumphed 4 times in the continental competition and only became world champion once.
LOCAL TOURNAMENTS (35)
First Division Championship: 1919, 1920, 1923, 1924, 1926, 1930, 1931, 1934, 1935, 1940, 1943, 1944, 1954, 1962, 1964 and 1965.
Metropolitan Tournament: 1976 and 1981.
National Tournament: 1969, 1970 and 1976.
Apertura Tournament: 1992, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2008 and 2011.
Closing Tournament: 1999 and 2006.
First Division Tournament: 2015, 2016/17 and 2017/18.
Argentine Super League: 2019/20.
Professional League: 2022.
NATIONAL CUPS (17)
Carlos Ibarguren Cup: 1919, 1923, 1924, 1940 and 1944.
Honor Cup: 1925.
Competition Cup: 1925.
Stimulus Cup: 1926.
British Competition Cup: 1946.
Argentine Cup: 1969, 2012, 2015 and 2021.
Argentine Super Cup: 2019.
Maradona Cup: 2020.
Professional League Cup: 2022.
Argentine Super Cup: 2022.
CONMEBOL INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENTS (18)
Libertadores Cup: 1977, 1978, 2000, 2001, 2003 and 2007.
Intercontinental Cup: 1977, 2000 and 2003.
Master Cup: 1992
gold Cup: 1993
Super Cup: 1989.
South American Cup: 2004 and 2005.
South American Cup Winners' Cup: 1990, 2005, 2006 and 2008.
AFA/AUF INTERNATIONAL CUP (4)
Competition Cup: 1919.
Cousenier Honor Cup: 1920.
Escobar Gernoa Confraternity Cup: 1945 and 1946.
LOCAL TOURNAMENTS (38)
First Division Championship: 1920, 1932, 1936, 1936, 1937, 1941, 1942, 1945, 1947, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1985/86 and 1989/90.
Metropolitan Tournament: 1975, 1977, 1979 and 1980.
National Tournament: 1975, 1979 and 1981.
Apertura Tournament: 1991, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997 and 1999.
Closing Tournament: 1997, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2008.
Final Tournament: 2014.
Professional Soccer League: 2021, 2023
NATIONAL CUPS (15)
Jockey Club Competition Cup: 1914.
Competition Cup: 1932.
Adrian Escobar Cup: 1941.
Carlos Ibargüen Cup: 1937, 1941, 1942 and 1952.
Argentine Cup: 2016, 2017 and 2019.
Argentine Super Cup: 2017 and 2021.
Championship Cup: 2014.
Champions Trophy: 2021 and 2023
CONMEBOL INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENTS (12)
Libertadores Cup: 1986, 1996, 2015 and 2018.
Intercontinental Cup: 1986.
Interamerican Cup: 1987.
Super Cup: 1997.
South American Cup: 2014.
South American Cup Winners' Cup: 2015, 2016 and 2019.
Suruga Bank: 2015.
AFA/AUF INTERNATIONAL CUP (6)
Tie Competition Cup: 1914.
Ricardo Aldao Cup: 1936, 1937, 1941, 1945 and 1947.
