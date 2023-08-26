For the second date of the 2023 Professional League Cup, River Plate will face Barracas Central at the Monumental Stadium, looking to recover from the defeat in the debut against Argentinos Juniors by 3-2, with a brace included by Luciano Gondou. Next, we will review everything you need to know about this matchup.
In which stadium is the River vs Barracas played?
Date: Sunday August 27
Location: Nuñez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Most Monumental Stadium
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: Yael Falcon Perez
How can you see the River vs Barracas?
In Argentina, the match between River and Barracas can be seen on ESPN Premium. To obtain it, you must buy the Soccer Pack.
What are the latest River news?
After the elimination in the Copa Libertadores and the debut with a defeat in the League Cup against Argentinos Juniors, Martín Demichelis has two new reinforcements: Sebastián Bosell and the return of Gonzalo Martínez. Logically, they will not be available vs Barracas.
What is the latest news from Barracas?
Sergio Rondina’s team fell 1-0 against Vélez on the first date of the tournament. Andrés Desabato and Juan Ignacio Díaz were injured. The “Egg” will define the team in the next few hours.
possible formations
River: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Emanuel Mammana, Ramiro Funes Mori, Enzo Diaz; Enzo Pérez, Nacho Fernández, Nicolás De La Cruz, Esequiel Barco; Pablo Solari and Miguel Angel Borja.
Barracks: Villar; Peinipil, Capraro, Álvarez, Prado, Insúa; Mater, Herrera, Tapia, Calderara; Sepulveda.
Forecast
It will be a comfortable victory for River, 3-0.
