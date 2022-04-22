After the defeat against Talleres de Córdoba, River hosts Atlético de Tucumán at the Monumental and needs to get the three points. El Millonario is in second place, but is already two points behind fifth place.
Group A is very even, so the margin for error is getting smaller and smaller and a losing streak can mean missing out on the quarterfinals. This will be taken into account by Marcelo Gallardo, who will surely make the headlines again.
Date: sunday april 24
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 12:00 a.m. (Spain), 5:00 p.m. (Mexico).
Where: Monument Stadium
Referee: Facundo Tello
The match will be broadcast on TNT SPORTS PREMIUMand can also be seen in the online services of cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
River: Franco Armani; Andres Herrera, Paulo Diaz, David Martinez, Milton Casco; Enzo Pérez, Enzo Fernández, Agustín Palavecino, Nicolás De La Cruz; Matias Suarez and Julian Alvarez
Atlético Tucumán: Nicolás Campisi; Marcelo Ortiz, Bruno Bianchi, Nicolás Thaller, Gabriel Risso Patron; Ramiro Carrera, Gastón Gil Romero, Guillermo Acosta, Ramiro Ruiz Rodríguez; Cristian Menendez and Augusto Lotti
