Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demands are always high and that is why they are currently hit by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also outside the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, in which he debuted and lost two games, against Argentinos Juniors and Vélez, while they triumphed against Barracas Central. We review the previous match against Arsenal.
In which stadium is River-Arsenal played?
Date: Sunday, September 17
Location: Núñez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: More Monumental
Schedule: 7:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 6:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 5:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Fernando Espinoza
How can you see the River-Arsenal?
In Argentina, the match between River and Arsenal can be seen on ESPN Premium. To obtain it, you must purchase the Football Pack.
What is the latest news from River?
Demichelis still has some doubts about configuring his starting XI, especially on the right side, where he has not defined who will play between Simón, Casco and Herrera. González Pirez and Boselli are competing for the position of central defender. The selected Franco Armani, Nicolás De la Cruz and Salomón Rondón will join in the next few hours.
What is the latest news from Arsenal?
Federico Vilar’s Arse has just lost 2 to 1 against Barracas Central, as a visitor, and will once again have the tough task of playing away, against none other than River Plate. He has neither suspended nor injured.
Possible formations
River: Franco Armani Santiago Simón or Milton Casco or Marcelo Herrera, Leandro González Pirez or Sebastián Boselli, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Díaz; Enzo Pérez, Aliendro; Nacho Fernández, Manuel Lanzini, Esequiel Barco and Miguel Borja.
Arsenal: Alejandro Medina; Néstor Breitenbruch, Facundo Cardozo, Joaquín Pombo, Adrián Spörle; Gonzalo Muscia, Braian Rivero, Lucas Brochero, Lautaro Guzmán; Juan Ignacio Cavallaro and Leandro Moreira.
Forecast
River will achieve the triple G because it will open it early. Barco and Lanzini x2, the goals.
#River #Arsenal #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #prediction #League #Cup
Leave a Reply