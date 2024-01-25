River Plate, Martín Demichelis' team, has a complicated outlook just days before the League Cup starts. Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez tore the anterior cruciate ligaments in his left knee in the preseason, added to the injury to Santiago Simon who will be without playing for at least 30 days, in addition to the absence of Manuel Lanzini, also injured.
Pablo Solari, Sebastián Boselli and Claudio Echeverri are with their teams in the South American U-23 Pre-Olympic and are also absent for this clash.
While trying to close the incorporations of Rodrigo Villagra, central midfielder, and a forward who could be Luciano Rodríguez or José López, the “Millonario”, who only incorporated Nicolás Fonseca, must make his debut in the Professional League Cup 2024, which will be on Sunday against Argentinos Juniors at the Monumental. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is River-Argentinos played?
Date: Sunday, January 28
Location: Nuñez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: More Monumental
Hours: 7:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 6:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 5:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, and 4:00 p.m. in Mexico.
Referee: Darío Herrera
How can you see the River-Argentinos?
TV channel: TNT Sports Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from River?
Martín Demichelis' squad does not complete the substitute bench days before the start of a new season. In addition, youth players Daniel Zabala, Ian Subiabre, Franco Mastantuono, Nicolás Fonseca and Agustín Ruberto have not played minutes in official matches with the 'La Banda' shirt, but they will be considered.
The 17 field footballers: Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz, Daniel Zabala, Ramiro Funes Mori, David Martínez, Matías Kranevitter, Nicolás Fonseca, Rodrigo Aliendro, Esequiel Barco, Ignacio Fernández, Franco Mastantuono, Facundo Colidio, Miguel Borja, Agustín Ruberto and Ian Subiabre.
What is the latest news from Argentinos?
Although he was not going to be in the game for this clash because he is playing in the Pre-Olympic, AAAJ received the bad news of the loss of Marco Di Césare, a defender who will play for Racing. Pablo Guede, coach of “Bicho”, is putting together the team to try to get a good result from the Monumental.
Possible alignments
River: Franco Armani Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Díaz and Enzo Díaz; Ignacio Fernández, Matías Kranevitter, Rodrigo Aliendro and Esequiel Barco; Facundo Colidio and Miguel Borja.
Argentines: Ruso Rodriguez, Santamaría, Galván, Palacios and Vega; Alan Rodríguez, Moyano and Lescano; Oroz, Heredia and Maxi Romero.
Forecast
River will win the game with a goal in each half: 2 to 0, with Barco and Borja as scorers.
