There is already concrete news to communicate to Marcelo Gallardo, it is no longer necessary to use potential to talk about the first reinforcements that were desired in long negotiations within a market overshadowed by the crisis derived from the pandemic. Little by little, in River they are lining up as the Doll demanded.

Agustín Palavecino stepped on Argentine soil this Friday at 5.30 in the morning from Cali and will put on the River shirt in exchange for 2.65 million dollars for half of his pass.

The Argentine club will now pay 35 percent of the transfer while in June they will pay what is left with Deportivo Cali and in turn they will buy part of the pass that still belongs to Platense with the idea of ​​keeping 70% of their token and Let the Squid keep 30%.

“He is a supportive player in terms of delivery, despite the fact that he is a hitch or internal offensive midfielder. Beyond what he plays, he makes tremendous wear when it comes to pressing, moving back lines and helping the team defensively in the recovery of the ball. He is a player to the measure of Gallardo “, anticipated Fernando Ruiz, the coach who led the wheel in Platense.

Agustín Palavecino emerged in Platense and has come to shine at Deportivo Cali Photo: @deportivocalioficial

Ruiz’s team faced River de Gallardo in the 2018 Argentine Cup when El Millonario won 2-0 with goals from Ignacio Scocco and Lucas Pratto, both from penalties, for the round of 16. There he captivated River’s coach.

“Gallardo proved to be an important observer of players. With Palavecino, even without having a good game, you can see that he is a great player,” Ruiz said.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who has scored 19 goals in 74 games for Deportivo Cali, will be a fundamental spare part given the imminent sale of Nacho Fernández to Atlético Mineiro of Brazil.

“I am very happy to arrive at River, it is a dream for me as for any player to reach this club,” the brand new millionaire reinforcement declared upon arrival in Ezeiza.

Minutes after 9 in the morning Palavecino made a stopover at the Rossi Clinic for a medical check-up. And there also arrived, almost simultaneously, Héctor David Martínez, the defender repatriated after a good time in Defense and Justice.

The 23-year-old defender made inferiors in Núñez and played only one game with the red band. Like so many others, he had to look for minutes outside and took advantage of his chance at the Halcón de Varela where he became a mainstay of the team that won the Copa Sudamericana.

Héctor David Martínez managed to consolidate himself in Defense and Justice. Photo EFE

“I would like to go back. For me River is the biggest club in Argentina and also in the world ”, Martinez warned. After playing 42 games (two goals) in defense, he will fulfill his dream.

For Gallardo, it will be an option to consider in an area of ​​the court where he was unable to consolidate a fixed structure after the departure of Lucas Martínez Quarta. Javier Pinola, Robert Rojas and Paulo Díaz went up and down behind.

The arrival of Martínez also gives River’s coach the chance to mold the defensive system according to the objective of the game and the rival on duty since in Defense and under Crespo’s orders he used to play as a libero in a line of three in the background.

Jonatan Maidana will join that sector next week. On his return, endorsed by Gallardo, the DT was clear in the recent press conference and remarked that, despite the great memory he left in the institution, it will be one more piece to which he cannot guarantee ownership.

In these hours, the case of Alex Vigo will also come to fruition. Although on Thursday from Santa Fe they put a brake on the negotiation, the ultimatum served the leaders of Colón to improve the deal.

Cristian Ferreira would go on loan to Colón for the arrival of Vigo. Photo: AP

Despite his manifest desire to play for River, Vigo traveled to Santiago del Estero where Sabalero visits Central Córdoba at 9.30pm and if he signs the match sheet he will no longer have the chance to play for another Argentine team in this tournament.

But the twists and turns will be over before the ball starts rolling. And the sale would be closed in exchange for 2 million dollars for half of the right-back pass, but also River would give Cristian Ferreira a loan to the Santa Fe team.

For its part, the possible return of Sebastián Driussi encountered a couple of obstacles in addition to the economic one. Zenit of Russia is not willing to give up the Argentine striker due to the injury of Brazilian striker Malcom.

Driussi maintained daily contacts with Gallardo, according to the DT himself, and the 25-year-old footballer’s intentions were to return to the club with which he arrived at First.

Driussi’s message on Instagram.

But the equation changed when Malcom suffered a knee injury during the friendly of the Saint Petersburg team with the Jordanian team that will require between 30 and 45 days of recovery.

Iranian Sardar Azmoun, another Zenit striker, is also injured in an ankle, so coach Sergei Semak has only three attackers left on the squad: captain Artem Dzyuba, also Russian Daniil Shamkin, just 18 years old, and Driussi himself, who with this panorama, began to dismantle the suitcases.

“Everything happens for something. We will see each other again,” the forward posted on Instagram account.