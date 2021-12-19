#River he won 5-0, 4-0 and 4-0 the three games of the year to be champion. A vintage outfit that always imposes itself with its style. He comes out to win convinced of his idea. He does not negotiate it. There are 14 titles with Gallardo and there are more pages to continue writing history. Unique and unrepeatable. pic.twitter.com/2kSeq8pCHI

– Juan Patricio Balbi (@ juanbalbi9) December 19, 2021