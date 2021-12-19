Marcelo Gallardo ends 2021 with a smile. He achieved his first local championship as River’s coach, confirmed his continuity for another year at the club and achieved a new title after winning the Champions Trophy from Colón.
The Doll returned to surprise in the lineup and included José Paradela among the headlines. The former Gimnasia de la Plata had had few minutes in the semester and the DT opted to put him in the team in this decisive match. The player responded in the best wayHe had an excellent level and participated in Julián Álvarez’s second goal.
For Gallardo it was not just another game. This title made him the maximum winner in the club’s history. He managed to match Ángel Labruna, one of the great idols of the institution and continues to grow its legend.
In total son 22 tournaments won and they promise to be more, taking into account that one more year has come in office and the team is at an excellent level. The great curiosity is that they are already fourteen as a coach and eight were as a player (Labruna won sixteen as a footballer and six as DT).
It was again another fantastic night for River and it has a lot to do with Gallardo. That in this 2021 he knew how to reinvent in the best way, that he did not lose his essence despite the injuries he suffered in the semester and that he once again made it clear that the team is above the individualities.
Christmas and New Years are coming. River fans will lift the cup and remember another 2021 with titles achieved. The balance of what happened is more than positive and the illusion for what is to come is great. With the Doll they must continue to believe.
#River #thrashed #Colón #shouted #champion #Gallardo #maximum #winner #clubs #history
Leave a Reply