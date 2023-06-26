River was playing a key stop facing fluminense for the Copa Libertadores de América, in the penultimate game of the group stage of zone D: the “Millionaire” came last in the table and needed to win to be able to get out of that position, and He did it 2-0 with goals from Lucas Beltrán and Esequiel Barco, in a happy night at the Monumental for all the River Plate fans.
Let us remember that for the fourth date of Group D of the Copa Libertadores de América 2023, River Plate had just drawn 1-1 with Sporting Cristal in Peru, which placed it in fourth place out of four, and an early final was now being played against the Brazilians, who arrived as comfortable leaders.
As second in the group, they will now close their participation in the group stage seeking to qualify for the round of 16, knowing that with a victory he will achieve the first goal. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is River-The Strongest played?
Date: Tuesday June 27
Location: Nunez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Mas Monumental
Hours: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, 8:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: Gustavo Tejera
How can you see the River-The Strongest?
The meeting will be televised by Fox Sports and Telefé and transmitted through Star+ and plutoTV. Television signals can be tuned through streaming platforms such as DirecTV GO, Flow and Telecentro Play.
What are the latest River news?
The Millionaire must win at the Monumental so as not to depend on what happens in Brazil. If he ties, he needs Floo to win to advance as second.) Regarding the XI, Martín Demichelis prepares three changes, two tactical and one forced. Enzo Pérez and Enzo Díaz will return, while Leandro González Pírez, who suffered a left hamstring strain, will be replaced by Rojas or Mammana.
What is the latest news from The Strongest?
The Bolivian team, led by Formosinho, is last in the group with 6 points, but if they win they will surpass River’s line. In his league, he is first in the standings with 33 units, with ten wins, three draws and three losses.
possible formations
River: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Paulo Díaz, Emanuel Mammana or Robert Rojas, Enzo Díaz; Enzo Perez, Rodrigo Aliendro; Nicolás De la Cruz, Nacho Fernández, Esequiel Barco; Lucas Beltran. DT: Martin Demichelis.
The Strongest: Guillermo Viscarra, Saúl Torres, Gonzalo Castillo, Adriano Jusino, Carlos Roca, Luciano Ursino, Álvaro Quiroga, Michael Ortega, Jaime Arrascaita, Enrique Triverio and Gabriel Sotomayor. DT: Ricardo Formosinho.
Forecast
I think that River will assert the home team and, with the motivation that if they win they qualify without depending on anyone, they will take it forward with a 3-0 win, a brace from Barco and one from Beltrán.
