It is a small river, barely 45 kilometers in the Alpes-Maritimes, which brings great joy. Daniel, a fly fisherman, takes advantage of his pure water and the calm of the surroundings to fish for trout. Every day, dozens of enthusiasts come like him to recharge their batteries in the torrents of the Vésubie and admire its caves, its natural slides or even its ten canyons.

A canal to Nice

The few who have been able to tame it are the engineers, who diverted its waters 150 years ago to the Mediterranean coast to supply the city of Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) drinking water, located 32 kilometers away. From the Vésubie, 3,000 liters of water rush in every second. A Dantesque project for the time, which lasted about fifteen years and required technical means “very modern for the time“, comments Eric Gili, doctor of history.