The Iraqi Ministry of Transport has prepared river boats with the aim of organizing recreational tours for Iraqi guests in the Shatt al-Arab during the period of holding the Gulf Cup competitions, as the audience will have a date with cruises with “five-star” services through boats, stations and docks to facilitate the process of transporting passengers.

In exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, the Director General of the General Company for Maritime Transport, Eng. Muhyiddin Abdul Razzaq, said: “The General Company for Maritime Transport of Iraq has prepared river boats with what is known as the river taxi project in Basra, and identified all the work details to be in the service of the fans of the ‘Gulf 25’ tournament. Whereas, the preparation of the main Corniche quay “Al-Ashar” and the Corniche of “Government Palaces” has been completed to the fullest, in a way that contributes to highlighting the beautiful landmarks of the city of Basra in this great Gulf event.All the cadres working in the General Company for Maritime Transport are keen to provide all their energies, And it works to provide the necessary supplies to show the great celebration in the best way.”

Abdul Raziq added that the “river taxi” project, which carries between 30 and 40 people, is considered one of the important cultural landmarks in the city of Basra, which is expected to receive a great turnout from the guests of “Gulf 25”, which made the Ministry of Transport keen to “complete all the necessary equipment for the project.” , in order to receive his visitors in the best way possible.

He continued, saying, “It (the river taxi) is the lifeline for the residents of Basra, and blood was pumped into it again to appear in a beautiful look.”

The “River Taxi” project includes four transport lines to develop the river transport sector in Basra Governorate. Stations and docks have been built for passengers to board in the Shatt al-Arab, which contributes to facilitating smooth movement and movement, and thus provides a suitable place for Gulf 25 fans to take recreational tours and visit many landmarks in the city. .

In addition to sea transport for the “Gulf 25” fans, 3 daily trains will also run to transport the fans from Baghdad to Basra and back, passing through the southern governorates. A number of buses will also be provided to transport fans from a number of other cities to the Sports City and to the port stadium back and forth.

It is scheduled to run daily flights from Baghdad to Basra, in coordination with the Supreme Organizing Committee for the Gulf Championship, to facilitate the task of the fans to attend the matches.