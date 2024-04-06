Millonario has only two games left corresponding to the first stage of the League Cup, next Sunday against Rosario Central as a starter and the last one against Institute in Córdoba.
Martin Demichelis You must analyze very precisely how you will dose your players for these matches and the match ahead. Libertadores Cup weekday. To do this, many situations must be taken into account, such as, for example, yellow cards.
The reality is that all River Plate fans are waiting for the institution to publish the list of summoned for to know if, finally, he will recover some players who were not present in the last games or if the concentrates will remain the same.
Ramiro Funes Mori He is the only injured footballer he has Martin Demichelisthe defender has had synovitis in his left knee for several games, which is why he has not appeared on the squad list for a long time.
Besides, Agustín Ruberto and Franco Mastantuono They will be two players who most likely will not be present for this match since they were dropped to the reserve to play in the superclásico of the Projection Cup.
There are two players committed to the Millionaire. It's been several days since Andres HerrerOh Nicholas Fonseca They accumulate 4 yellow cards and continue to avoid the fifth.
The coaching staff, together with the players involved, will have to evaluate how they will ensure that they are not reprimanded and that they arrive in good condition for the last match. However, anything can happen.
Number of yellow cards per player:
4- Andres Herrera
4- Nicolas Fonseca
3- Paulo Diaz
3- Enzo Diaz
3- Rodrigo Aliendro
3- Leandro González Pirez
2- Ignacio Fernandez
1-Miguel Angel Borja
1- Milton Helmet
1- Sebastian Boselli
1- Santiago Simon
