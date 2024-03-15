River tied again in the League Cup, this time, against Independiente by 1 to 1 and has six draws in ten games. Now, they will receive Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata next Sunday from 6:30 p.m. in search of their 5th victory and to remain within the classification zone of group A. For this match, Martín Demichelis will have to think about how to manage his players after having played the final of the Argentine Super Cup, and be attentive to players complicated by yellow cards.
As of today, River does not have any injuries within the squad. The only player who is under observation and was also part of the squad again in the match against Estudiantes de la Plata for the Argentine Super Cup is Ramiro Funes Mori, who still suffers from synovitis in his left knee.
More news about River
At the focus of the River Plate fans' discussion in the last few games is Agustín Ruberto. The player was left out of the squad against Independiente and was also left out for the final against Estudiantes due to a feverish condition. Next Thursday he will play in the Millonario reserve.
There are two players who must be very cautious in the decisions they make since they are on the verge of suspension. The rest of the footballers still have a little more life.
The most committed players are Andres Herrera and Nicolas Fonseca who have 4 yellow cards, in the event that Sebastián Martínez, the referee designated for the next match, cautions any of these players, they will be suspended for one date and would miss the match against Huracán.
4- Andrés Herrera
4- Nicolás Fonseca
3- Paulo Díaz
2- Enzo Díaz
2- Ignacio Fernández
2- Leandro González Pirez
2- Rodrigo Aliendro
1- Miguel Ángel Borja
1- Milton Casco
1- Sebastian Boselli
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#River #suspended #injured #match #Gimnasia #date #League #Cup
Leave a Reply