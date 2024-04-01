The Copa Libertadores is the most important commitment that River is going through this year, which is why having all its players available is crucial. This Tuesday is the Millionaire's debut against Deportivo Táchirameeting that will be played in Venezuela starting at 9:30 p.m.
From 90minwe invite you to know which footballers will not be able to be present for the first match and the reasons for their absences.
Núñez's team has been having a string of matches where they hardly break their team and, as a consequence, several players have suffered discomfort as the matches have gone by.
For this match, Martin Demichelis presented a list of those called up where they are not present Ramiro Funes Mori, Franco Mastantuono and Agustín Ruberto: None of the three will be in the game for this important commitment, which will mark the debut of “Millo” in this continental competition that brought him so much joy in recent years, with Marcelo Gallardo as coach.
In the case of Ramiro Funes Mori and Franco Mastantuono It is a injury that have been dragging on for some games. He “Melli“has synovitis in his knee while the youth Mastantuono suffers a muscle strain. The thing about the boy Ruberto It is because, in addition to having been sick due to dengue and missing the last matches, the Super classic reserve and with the intention of adding filming, has been lowered to that category to compete for said commitment.
Luckily for the Millonario team and the current coach, River No It has players who have some suspension corresponding to previous editions of the Copa Libertadores, therefore, all the players are in a position to compete for the start of the competition with peace of mind.
#River #suspended #injured #match #Deportivo #Táchira #Copa #Libertadores
