#RIVER | HISTORY IN VENEZUELA 🇻🇪

✅ River played eight official matches, all within the framework of the Copa Libertadores

💪 Won seven

🤝🏻 A draw (0-0 against Táchira)

❌ Never lost

⚽️ 18 goals scored and only three conceded

🔙 Last time: 02/25/2016, Trujillanos 0- River 4 pic.twitter.com/d6881RY1Sk

— Germán Balcarce (@GermanBalcarce) April 1, 2024