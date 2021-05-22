The coronavirus outbreak in the River campus seems to give no respite. Among First, Reserve and coaching players, there are already 27 infected and this Saturday Agustin Fontana He withdrew from the practice of the team led by Marcelo Gallardo after presenting symptoms compatible with the disease.

The forward was isolated and will be swabbed to see if he contracted the disease. In that case it would be ruled out for Tuesday’s match against Fluminense for the last date of Group D of the Copa Libertadores. River needs to add at least one point to reach the round of 16.

However, for these hours the big question is which team will be able to present Gallardo. Against Independiente Santa Fe he achieved a victory that will remain in the memory of the fans for not having substitutes and having to improvise in the goal with Enzo Pérez, who was also injured.

But if Fontana’s positive is confirmed, Gallardo would have 8 players available out of the 32 he scored on the list in good faith that in September he had handed over to Conmebol when the entity allowed up to 50 footballers. It was a decision of the Doll, which at present seems to cost him dearly.

This Friday they had already tested positive José Paradela and Fabrizio Angileri. However, in River they hope that some of the first 15 infected (last Saturday) can be discharged for Tuesday and arrive at the game with the Flu.

It is because of the Conmebol regulations, if River manages to reunite 7 footballers, it must appear to play and if it loses to the Brazilians, and Junior defeats Independiente Santa Fe, it would fall to third place and should go on to play the South American Cup.