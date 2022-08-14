After the agonizing victory in Avellaneda against Independiente by 1-0 with that goal by Matías Suárez, River Plate continues to settle in the 2022 Professional League after a poor start: it thrashed Newell’s Old Boys 4-1 at the Monumental Stadium, thanks to the goals by Pablo Solari (2), Javier Pinola and Matías Suárez.
Marcelo Gallardo’s “Millionaire”, who is already seven points behind the leader Atlético Tucumán, found himself in a favorable match and in the final analysis we can draw several positive conclusionswhich we will review below:
Sign on all lines: He was more orderly at the back, constantly pressing from midfield up and understood better how to play the game in attack.
Emanuel Mammana continues to establish himself as a central defender: the defender did not lose any of the 3 duels he played and was the player with the highest passing efficiency [96%]. Will they keep him there or will he go back to being lateral?
River is going to enjoy Solari a lot: We said it in the match against Independiente, although it was not their best match. This kid is unbalanced, he always goes forward, he is encouraged and he has a goal. His double did nothing but confirm that he will give important things to the team. You’ll see.
Suarez is a delight: He walks in and gives the feeling that something is going to happen. With his physical problems, in 2022 he entered the ST and scored very valuable goals: Alianza Lima, Colo-Colo, Vélez (cancelled), Independiente and yesterday’s, with the premiere of a new shirt, was a gem. How nice it is for a DT to have him on his team.
Juanfer is coming back: The Colombian played and played. And when that happens, the show is guaranteed. Juan Fernando Quintero has to continue getting ready and he will once again give River fans a lot of joy. And the football fan too.
