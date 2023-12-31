Sestri Levante – Twenty consecutive hoursthis was how long the last session of the city council of Sestri Levante (Genoa) lasted: from 9am on 30 December to 5am on the 31st. A real record for the city where the minority represented by Forza Italia, Fratelli d Italia and the left-wing list contested by the centre-right civic council of mayor Francesco Solinas the indiscriminate increase in taxes from the tourist tax, to the IMU up to the Irpef percentages.

Dozens of interventions before reaching the approval of the budget forecast from 2024 to 2026 with only the votes of the majority. “They accused us of having increased taxes – explains mayor Solinas – but we have inherited a serious economic situation by the previous administration, and to avoid financial collapse, measures have been studied that will adjust inadequate tariffs for a town that is aiming for a tourism-commercial revival”.