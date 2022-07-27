After the 3-0 win against Aldosivi in Mar del Plata, with a spectacular match by Miguel Borja, Marcelo Gallardo’s River Plate will seek to continue on the right path when they host Sarmiento de Junín at the Monumental Stadium, on the 11th of the Argentine Professional Soccer League.
Date: Sunday July 31, 2022
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 1:30 a.m. (Spain), 5:30 p.m. (Mexico).
Where: Most Monumental Stadium
Referee: Hernan Mastrangelo
The match will be broadcast on ESPN PREMIUMand can also be seen in the online services of cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
River Plate: Franco Armani, Casco, Mammana or Díaz, Martínez and Gómez; Agustín Palavecino, Pérez or Zuculini, Rodrigo Aliendro and Simón or Solari; Beltrán and Barco or Borja.
Sarmiento: table; Bettini, Sauro, Andueza, Quinteros; Quiroga, Mendez, Castro, Arismendi; Torres and Lopez.
