Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Ahly youth players, with the participation of members of the technical and administrative staff, went on a different adventure, as part of the training camp program in Austria, in preparation for the new season 2024-2025, by participating in a training session for the sport of “river rowing”, amidst an enthusiastic atmosphere, in the city of Linz, Austria.

During the exciting adventure, the “Knights” players were armed with oars ranging in length from 10 to 14 feet, before they were distributed on the rubber boats in small groups, raising the slogan “Adventure and working with the spirit of one team.”

Rafting and canoeing are outdoor recreational activities that involve using inflatable rafts and steering them on rivers or other bodies of water, often in rivers with various types of rough water, and the presence of danger is often part of the experience.

Al-Ahli youth played two consecutive matches, as part of its current camp program in Austria. In the first, it won against SK Jabin of Austria with a record score of 9-1, before losing the second friendly match against Qarabag, the Azerbaijani league champion, 2-5.

The Knights’ preparations will continue in the Austrian camp until July 25, and the preparation program includes playing 4 friendly matches before the start of the new season, which the Reds will inaugurate by facing Sepahan of Iran on August 6, in the preliminary round of the first edition of the AFC Champions League for the elite.