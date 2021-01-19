After a week of vacation, River returns to work this Wednesday (from 9.30 am) in the morning with Marcelo Gallardo at the head. The coach is already in Buenos Aires after spending a few days on vacation in Patagonia and he has everything ready to start a new preseason together with his work team and the squad that finished the competition corresponding to 2020 last week.

On the return to training at the RiverCamp by Ezeiza there will be no casualties. Not tall either. The faces, for now, will be the same. It is that at the moment no formal offer for any player has arrived at the club. That is an incentive for Gallardo, who wants to keep most of his roster structure.

Since the Millionaire delegation returned from Brazil after being eliminated from the Copa Libertadores with Palmeiras, the coach had no contact with the leadership. And although there was speculation about a possible meeting, for the moment there will not be. There is no scheduled meeting between D’Onofrio and the Doll.

“The expectations about whether he continues or not were generated by him from his statements. But he always makes these balances. And he did not communicate anything to us, so everything is given for him to continue,” commented a River leader in dialogue with Clarion in reference to the doubts that had been generated around Gallardo and his continuity. D’Onofrio himself had said last week that “When he comes back from vacation he will tell us if he continues or not”.

Gallardo will closely follow the work of his squad as well as the movements of the transfer market. As Clarín was able to find out, the coach will ask that the shelf not be disassembled. Not only now, but also in June. The idea, anyway, is to replace each player who leaves with a booster. The coach also wants a total commitment from the leadership to travel this year which is the last of D’Onofrio as president And it could be yours if you don’t renew the contract that expires on December 31 at the end of the year.

Apparently between now and the end of the month there will not be too many movements. And in the last hours the chances of Enzo Pérez staying despite the offer of Turkish football (from the Trabzonspor club) that made him hesitate. And he is thinking about it because of the wear and tear and the demand generated by River and Argentine football; and close to turning 35, the man from Mendoza no longer imagined having the chance – even if it was a minor league – to return to European football.

Also, his family would like to stay in Argentina. And that weighs. As much as the Doll He already let him know that he wants me to be the leader of the team. On and off the court. And this would also be linked to Leonardo Ponzio (he turns 39 on the 29th of this month) and Javier Pinola (he will turn 38 in February) could retire in June when their contracts expire.

Meanwhile, the leadership continues to try to renew the ties of Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolás De La Cruz and Rafael Borré, whose ties also end on June 30. By then they will surely have more than one offer from European football. The value of the dollar continues to be the main problem that still could not be unlocked so that the three players can sign.

Different is the situation of Franco Armani. The goalkeeper wants to stay in River at least until the Qatar World Cup, which will be played between November and December 2022. Then, as the goalkeeper has a contract until June of that year, his representative is already chatting with the leaders to extend the link until June 2023.

And Nacho Fernández? The talented midfielder has already been told that if there is a good financial offer for him to make a difference, they will let him go. But neither the club nor the player received a formal offer. Thus, Nacho will be in Ezeiza this Wednesday like all his companions.

Before training, there will be swabs for all players and the coaching staff. The footballers complied with the coach’s request. He Doll He asked them to go on vacation within the country to avoid having to quarantine and not be able to go to the property to train. They all followed the indication.

So the faces on the return will be the same. And, to the peace of mind of the fans, at the head will be Gallardo.