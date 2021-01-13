There is no joy but no long faces. River returned to Buenos Aires after beating Palmeiras 2-0 in Brazil but being eliminated in the run-up to the Copa Libertadores final. With the squad licensed until January 20, the moment of balance will come for Marcelo Gallardo, who closed his first year without titles since he coached Núñez’s club.

At the door of River Camp, a group of fans called themselves to receive the squad that arrived this morning from San Pablo. Players and coaching staff went to the Ezeiza campus, where they absorbed that affection before starting the vacation week. With no activity ahead in the continental tournament or in the Diego Maradona Cup, whose final Banfield and Boca will play, the players will meet again on Wednesday, January 20 at 9.30 a.m. in the same place where they said goodbye this morning.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Gallardo will do what he promised in the preview of this semifinal with Palmeiras: he will meditate if he will continue his cycle in River. “When the Cup ends, I will talk with my head about my future,” he remarked. Although at River they are convinced that Gallardo will continue at least until the end of this year when his contract expires and the term of Rodolfo D’Onofrio ends, the Doll left a door open.

In addition, Gallardo closed for the first time since his arrival at the club, in mid-2014, a football season without playing a local or continental final and therefore without titles.

In a year of competition that extended until January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, River could only reach the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores and was one triumph from playing the Diego Maradona Cup final against Banfield.

In this way, a historic streak was cut for the club that included winning two Libertadores Cups, a South American Cup, three South American Recopas, an Argentine Super Cup, a Suruga Bank and three Argentine Cups in almost six years of Gallardo’s tenure.

The streak of achievements and Olympic laps began at the end of 2014 when they won the Copa Sudamericana against Atlético Nacional de Medellín, after 17 years without Núñez’s team adding an international crown to their showcases.

In 2015, River started winning the Recopa against San Lorenzo, then joined the Libertadores against Tigres (Mexico) and the Suruga Bank against Gamba Osaka and at the end of that year they played in the final of the Club World Cup against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona in Japan.

In 2016 he reached three finals, the first against Lanús for the Argentine Super Cup, in which he lost 3-0; Then he composed himself and obtained the Recopa against Independiente Santa Fe de Bogotá (2-1 in the aggregate result) and the Argentine Cup in a memorable match against Rosario Central that he won 4-3.

By 2017, after being eliminated in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores against Lanús, he was able to recover and continue his winning streak in the finals by winning the Copa Argentina, with a 2-1 victory over Atlético Tucumán.

The 2018 season included winning two finals against Boca for the local Argentine Super Cup tournament by a 2-0 in Mendoza and then in the final of the Libertadores that was played in Madrid with the historic 3-1 in overtime.

Finally, in 2019, River de Gallardo reached three finals: he won the Recopa Sudamericana against Paranaense (4-0 on aggregate); then fell 2-1 to Flamengo in the decisive match of the Libertadores in Lima and won the Copa Argentina after beating Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero 3-0.

For the year 2020, Gallardo sought to play the final number 15 in his cycle against Racing in the framework of the Argentine Super Cup, but the pandemic and the calendar changes forced the match between the champions of the League and the Argentine Cup to be postponed.

